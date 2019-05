We’ve included these cuties in the yearbook 🐾🐾 pic.twitter.com/CZScvAhjCN — Aerie Yearbook (@AerieYearbook) May 3, 2019

— Therapy dogs for students who survived the deadly shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida serve an important role at the school — and this year they got a special spot in the yearbook.

“We wanted to give proper representation of our school and who we are now without giving so much focus to what happened to us in the past,” Buzzfeed News quoted 17-year-old Caitlynn Tibbetts, the editor-in-chief, as saying. “The therapy dogs are the one thing from last year that is permanent and positive.”

We love that Chief loves his yearbook! Make sure to find him to sign it. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/JHw0gjtptH — Aerie Yearbook (@AerieYearbook) May 14, 2019

The yearbook team shared photos of the precious pups on Twitter.

Just a few of the puppies who took pictures today… Grace, Emma & Chief were so happy to be included in the yearbook. pic.twitter.com/GYeSgyhMcv — Aerie Yearbook (@AerieYearbook) October 3, 2018

“This is so awesome! The ultimate honor for any therapy dog is knowing he/she made a positive difference in another’s life. So happy to see these wonderful #TherapyDogs being honored this way!!” one person wrote on Twitter.

Also, they’re just really cute.