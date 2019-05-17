Comments
PARKLAND, Fla. (CBS4) — Therapy dogs for students who survived the deadly shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida serve an important role at the school — and this year they got a special spot in the yearbook.
“We wanted to give proper representation of our school and who we are now without giving so much focus to what happened to us in the past,” Buzzfeed News quoted 17-year-old Caitlynn Tibbetts, the editor-in-chief, as saying. “The therapy dogs are the one thing from last year that is permanent and positive.”
The yearbook team shared photos of the precious pups on Twitter.
“This is so awesome! The ultimate honor for any therapy dog is knowing he/she made a positive difference in another’s life. So happy to see these wonderful #TherapyDogs being honored this way!!” one person wrote on Twitter.
Also, they’re just really cute.