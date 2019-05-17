Comments
CONIFER, Colo. (CBS4) – A visitor center at Staunton State Park is scheduled to open this weekend. Staunton is one of the state of Colorado’s newest parks, located just south west of Conifer.
It has great hiking trails and incredible scenery, including Elk Falls.
The park opened almost exactly six years ago.
