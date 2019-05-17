Filed Under:Staunton State Park


CONIFER, Colo. (CBS4) – A visitor center at Staunton State Park is scheduled to open this weekend. Staunton is one of the state of Colorado’s newest parks, located just south west of Conifer.

Elk Falls Pond in Staunton State Park (credit: Bill Nault)

It has great hiking trails and incredible scenery, including Elk Falls.

The park opened almost exactly six years ago.

