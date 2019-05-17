  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
By Michael Spencer

(CBS4) – Former Broncos linebacker Shane Ray is signing with the Baltimore Ravens, per a source close to the situation. Ray, who was drafted 23rd overall in 2015, played his first four seasons in Denver.

(credit: CBS)

The Broncos declined to pick up the fifth year option on his rookie deal which made him an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

Ray’s best year came in 2016 when he recorded eight sacks, 21 quarterback hits and had a fumble returned for a touchdown.

His production declined in 2017 and 2018 as he battled through injuries and recorded just one sack in each of those seasons.

Michael Spencer

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s