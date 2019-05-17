Comments
(CBS4) – Former Broncos linebacker Shane Ray is signing with the Baltimore Ravens, per a source close to the situation. Ray, who was drafted 23rd overall in 2015, played his first four seasons in Denver.
The Broncos declined to pick up the fifth year option on his rookie deal which made him an unrestricted free agent this offseason.
Ray’s best year came in 2016 when he recorded eight sacks, 21 quarterback hits and had a fumble returned for a touchdown.
His production declined in 2017 and 2018 as he battled through injuries and recorded just one sack in each of those seasons.