By Matt Kroschel
Filed Under:Colorado State Patrol


SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – In most cities possessing even one rooster is banned due to the loud noises they make, but in Frisco town limits right now, the Summit County Animal Shelter is temporarily home to 33 of the colorful birds. According to the Colorado State Patrol, the roosters were inside a vehicle stopped at 12:46 p.m. Wednesday near Interstate 70’s exit 202 by troopers.

They discovered during the investigation three men from Kentucky with the 33 roosters inside the vehicle.

According to law enforcement sources, the vehicle was impounded for evidence gathering for unrelated possible charges and animal control officers were called in to hold the birds until the owners can take them back.

CBS4 asked troopers if it is common for them to deal with animals during their course of an investigation on the interstate, they said dogs and cats sometimes but “usually not farm animals.”

The shelter put out an email to supporters asking for volunteers to come help clean pens and bring chicken feed. Get more information on how to help at co.summit.co.us.

Matt Kroschel

