



– Hungry? A new neighborhood Japanese spot has you covered. Called Tatsu Izakaya , the newcomer is located at 2022 S. University Blvd. in University Park. Tatsu Izakaya recreates the cozy atmosphere of the popular Japanese-style pubs. This spot serves a variety of traditional dishes, like sushi and ramen. There are also daily lunch specials.

The new sushi bar has proven popular thus far, with a four-star rating out of nine reviews on Yelp.

Kelley C., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on May 4, wrote, “Our service and the staff was great! Our waitress was friendly and bubbly, and the service was quick. … This is definitely a place I’d stop at again or order ramen to go!”

Yelper Eugene K. added, “Great ramen joint with friendly service. My friends and I dropped by for a late dinner and pigged out on some ramen and sushi. I had the spicy tonkatsu ramen, which was loaded with a ton of veggies and three slices of chashu. The soft-boiled egg was delicious, and I really liked the bok choy as well! The bowls are huge too!”

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Tatsu Izakaya is open from 11 a.m.–10 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.–11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m.–9 p.m. on Sunday.

Article provided by Hoodline.