AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– A woman and her cat are being reunited, after he was found hundreds of miles, and another state, away. The last time Makayla Perrigo saw Loki was the morning of April 19.

Perrigo remembers Loki sleeping in his cage when she left for work. When she returned home, Loki was gone.

“I called his name and shook his treats. Usually, when he hears his treats, he comes out,” said Perrigo.

When Loki runs away, he usually goes to their neighbor’s house. When they told Perrigo they hadn’t seen the cat, she began to worry.

“My boyfriend and I looked everywhere. We checked the shelters and posted on three pet websites,” said Perrigo.

After he was missing for nearly a month, Perrigo began to expect the worst. Her spirit changed after receiving a phone call Thursday, from an unfamiliar area code.

“They were like ‘You’re in Denver!?’ and I said, ‘Yeah, I’m in Denver,’” laughed Perrigo.

Helping Hands Humane Society called Perrigo to inform her that Loki was at their shelter — 540 miles away in Topeka, Kansas.

“It’s still kind of unbelievable, but the microchip proves this is her cat from Denver,” said Emi Griess at Helping Hands.

Before calling, Griess assumed the owner moved and never updated Loki’s microchip. She says that’s usually the case when a stray comes in registered to an out-of-state address.

“Helping Hands has been around for a long time. Everyone who’s here today can’t remember something like this happening,” said Griess.

Griess says an employee at a nearby hotel saw the cat and brought him to the shelter.

“Loki is very friendly and social. I’m thinking a family that liked him must’ve seen him and took Loki with them,” said Perrigo.

Helping Hands Humane Society says Loki is in great condition. It’s likely someone has been caring for him. Perrigo jokes that Loki took a vacation. After all, he was found at a hotel.

“He has polydactyly, so he has thumbs. Maybe he just stuck his thumb out and hitched a ride to Kansas!” laughed Perrigo.

She’s ecstatic her pet is safe, and thankful she got him microchipped.

We’ll never know how Loki got to Topeka. It’s a journey that cat will never let out of the bag. However, we do know how he’s getting home.

A friend of a Helping Hands Humane Society employee is taking a road trip next week. They offered to let Loki catch a ride home on their RV.