



The 18-year-old student who died after being shot outside his home in Centennial was known for being a great rugby player — but his coach says it was his personality that made him an inspiration. Lloyd Chavez played for the Aurora Saracens club rugby team.

“I think Lloyd was a great person and I’d like to get his story out and I’d like it, if possible to serve as an inspiration for other people to be like Lloyd,” his coach, Dave Farmer.

Farmer can’t remember exactly when he began coaching Lloyd.

“He was skinny and spindly and sinewy and I said he’ll never be a rugby player and I was way wrong, he was a great rugby player,” Farmer said.

It wasn’t just his athleticism that Farmer said made Chavez a great player.

“Lloyd wanted people to feel good and when you were around Lloyd, you felt good and he was the guy that made that happen,” Farmer said.

When Farmer heard the circumstances surrounding the death of Lloyd, he was shocked.

“I never thought it would happen to someone like Lloyd.”

Farmer says it’s hard to believe that Lloyd was reportedly shot over vaping products — but the hardest part to get over is the fact that Lloyd was shot at all. Allegedly at the hands of a student.

Teens Accused Of Killing Student Over $25 Of Vaping Products

“Lloyd out of the world is a big loss. I would just like other people to try and fill that gap, just a little. That would be the only positive thing I can think of that would come out of this,” Farmer said.

A Facebook page called “The Life of Lloyd IV” has been set up to share photos and memories of Chavez.

A celebration of life has been scheduled for Chavez at Cook Park, at 7100 Cherry Creek South Drive in Denver on Saturday, May 18, at 4 p.m.