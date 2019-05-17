LONE TREE, Colo. (CBS4) – RTD opened three new light rail stations on Friday. The Regional Transportation District’s 2.3-mile Southeast Rail Line Extension allows the E, F and R lines to travel all the way to Ridgegate Parkway in Lone Tree.
The new stops are: Sky Ridge, Lone Tree City Center and RidgeGate Parkway Station.
The existing Lincoln station and RidgeGate Parkway have Park-n-Ride service which includes 1,300 parking spaces.
RTD officials say the expansion and stations can impact economic development.
“What we typically see when open up rail lines is it’s an opportunity for communities to revitalize, to develop and create that economic impact that will last for generations,” said RTD spokeswoman Pauletta Tonilas.
Trains will run every six minutes during peak periods.
The addition cost $233.1 million.