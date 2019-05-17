DENVER (CBS4)– History is being made in Denver, as the first black female bishop of the Episcopal Church of Colorado will be ordained this weekend. Kimberly “Kym” Lucas was chosen as the 11th Bishop of the Episcopal Church of Colorado last fall.

CBS4’s Mekialaya White sat down with Bishop-elect Lucas on Friday as the congregation rallied around her.

“I am feeling this deep sense of awe and amazement… I feel so honored to be in this position,” Lucas explained.

Lucas will officially take on her new title as Bishop on Saturday. She was chosen during a convention in October 2018.

She added with a laugh,” (I am also feeling) sheer terror!”

Episcopal Church Presiding Bishop Michael Curry joined her to celebrate as she shatters the glass ceiling. In 2015, he became the first black male to lead the church internationally.

Curry delivered the powerful sermon at the Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. He also was a preacher at George H.W. Bush’s funeral service.

The pair says this is all God’s plan for their church and they are excited for their congregation to reflect their diverse community.

“It is a church that really is seeking to reflect the culture of the society and word in which we life. And that’s the kind of thing Jesus had in mind from the very beginning,” Curry explained.

“God is doing something good and I have a chance to be a part of it. I’m feeling all the feelings,” echoed Lucas.

The Episcopal Church of Colorado has approximately 30,000 members across 96 parishes and missions in our state. Church members are gathering by the hundreds to celebrate as Lucas moves into her new role.