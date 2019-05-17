  • CBS4On Air

EAGLE, Colo. (AP/CBS4) – A Colorado man has been ordered to pay more than $28,000 to cover damages after he pleaded guilty to stealing a Sno-Cat painted to look like the “General Lee” car featured in the TV series “The Dukes of Hazzard.” The Vail Daily reported Wednesday that the owners of the Sno-Cat said Jason Cuervo damaged the tracks, axles and electrical system after stealing it last year.

Recovered snow cat (credit: CBS)

Authorities say Cuervo hitched a trailer holding the Sno-Cat to his pickup truck in Minturn and hauled it along Interstate 70. Cuervo then towed it to his home in Grand Junction.

Jason Cuervo (credit: Boulder County)

After the stolen sno-cat made the rounds on social media, investigators tracked down the vehicle where Cuervo was hiding out. After searching his residence, police found a snowmobile that Cuervo admitted to stealing from the same parking lot the month earlier.

