EAGLE, Colo. (AP/CBS4) – A Colorado man has been ordered to pay more than $28,000 to cover damages after he pleaded guilty to stealing a Sno-Cat painted to look like the “General Lee” car featured in the TV series “The Dukes of Hazzard.” The Vail Daily reported Wednesday that the owners of the Sno-Cat said Jason Cuervo damaged the tracks, axles and electrical system after stealing it last year.
Authorities say Cuervo hitched a trailer holding the Sno-Cat to his pickup truck in Minturn and hauled it along Interstate 70. Cuervo then towed it to his home in Grand Junction.
After the stolen sno-cat made the rounds on social media, investigators tracked down the vehicle where Cuervo was hiding out. After searching his residence, police found a snowmobile that Cuervo admitted to stealing from the same parking lot the month earlier.
