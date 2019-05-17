



– After Renee and Brian Bernhardt decided to become foster parents, Adams County placed a one-month-old baby in their home. They held that infant in their arms for less than 24 hours before realizing they wanted to adopt him. Now the baby is 6 and they are a family of five as they also have two biological children and they are running a nonprofit called Foster Source which provides support to other foster parents.

“We were passionate about fostering and the foster care community. We thought ‘Let’s provide services we wish we would have when we were fostering like training classes and support groups that have free child care.'”

Their goal is to make the foster experience easier for parents, so that they will foster longer and the children will be moved to fewer homes.

Foster Source also teams up with Adams County to help foster children find families. One effort is an art exhibit that displays foster kids’ artwork. The pictures are placed in libraries and DMVs to show the kids’ creations and, hopefully, potential foster parents will make a connection.

Get more information about Foster Source at fostersource.org, on their Facebook page or by calling 303-618-4331.