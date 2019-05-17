  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    12:37 AMYour Move with Andy Stanley
    01:07 AMComics Unleashed
    01:37 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
By Dominic Garcia
Filed Under:Boulder County news, Dog Rescue

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Two dogs are back with their owner after being rescued from a Boulder County water canal Wednesday. The rescue happened in a water supply canal outside of Lyons in the 4700 block of Highland Drive.

(credit: Boulder County)

“I could fear for them. They were very scared, very panicked and they were tiring very quickly,” said Boulder County Sheriff’s Deputy Sue Cullen.

(credit: CBS)

Someone had seen the dogs enter the canal and travel downstream about a mile. Deputies found them near a strainer gate and waited for water rescue units to arrive.

(credit: CBS)

“I went through a railing, leaned down into a culvert and was trying to calm the dogs. They were getting very tired and climbing up a little bit,” Cullen told CBS4.

(credit: Boulder County)

When water rescue units arrived on scene, they were able to get their hands on the dogs and push them upstream to an area where the culvert walls were much lower. Officials say people need to be cautious during the runoff season.

(credit: Boulder County)

“This is a great opportunity to tell people to keep children and pets away from water at any given time. Unless they’re highly supervised and have life preservers on, and with dogs always keep them on leash.”

(credit: Boulder County)

Dominic Garcia

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s