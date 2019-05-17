BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Two dogs are back with their owner after being rescued from a Boulder County water canal Wednesday. The rescue happened in a water supply canal outside of Lyons in the 4700 block of Highland Drive.
“I could fear for them. They were very scared, very panicked and they were tiring very quickly,” said Boulder County Sheriff’s Deputy Sue Cullen.
Someone had seen the dogs enter the canal and travel downstream about a mile. Deputies found them near a strainer gate and waited for water rescue units to arrive.
“I went through a railing, leaned down into a culvert and was trying to calm the dogs. They were getting very tired and climbing up a little bit,” Cullen told CBS4.
When water rescue units arrived on scene, they were able to get their hands on the dogs and push them upstream to an area where the culvert walls were much lower. Officials say people need to be cautious during the runoff season.
“This is a great opportunity to tell people to keep children and pets away from water at any given time. Unless they’re highly supervised and have life preservers on, and with dogs always keep them on leash.”