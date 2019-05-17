DENVER (CBS4) – Thunderstorms that initiate in the Colorado high country on Friday will eventually move east over the Front Range. Some of the storms could be strong or severe particularly for areas closer to the Wyoming and Nebraska state lines.

The primary concern with the storms late Friday is hail large enough to cause damage along with wind gusts over 60 mph. Locations in far northeast Colorado in including Sterling, Julesburg, and Holyoke have the greatest threat for severe hail and wind. Locations farther west and south including Fort Morgan, Greeley, Fort Collins, and even Boulder have a “marginal” threat for severe weather.

The potential for severe weather is being caused by a cold front moving moving the through area. And in addition to thunderstorms, the front will cause cooling temperatures with 60s in the Denver metro area by late afternoon on Friday and then lower to middle 60s for high temperatures on both Saturday and Sunday.

In the mountains, plan on a good chance for rain showers and a few thunderstorms through the weekend. Above 9,500 feet at least some of the precipitation will be snow with up to 1 inch of accumulation on Friday, another inch possible Friday night, and then up to 2 inches on Saturday.

Looking ahead to early next week, another storm system will move into Colorado causing even cooler weather and a good chance for showers and a few thunderstorms at lower elevations on Monday and Tuesday. There is also some potential for heavy snow in the mountains.