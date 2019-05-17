  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Denver News, South Patton Court

DENVER (CBS4)– Police are investigating a deadly two-vehicle collision that ended with a minivan crashing into a house. The collision happened in the 800 block of S. Patton Court about 2:45 p.m. Friday.

(credit: CBS)

What happened leading up to the collision is being investigated. The deceased has not been identified.

(credit: CBS)

Police say that the driver of the minivan ran the stop sign and struck the black sedan. The minivan then crashed into the home. The driver of the sedan is believed to be the deceased. A child from the sedan was transported to the hospital as a precaution.

(credit: CBS)

The driver of the minivan was transported to the hospital and was placed under arrest for investigation of DUI.

There were people inside the home at the time of the crash. No one inside the home was injured.

The road surrounding the collision was closed during the investigation.

