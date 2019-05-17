DENVER (CBS4)– Friends and family gathered on Friday to remember Abel Shippley. The 79-year-old family patriarch was hit and killed by a drunk driver while he was washing his truck in front of his home July 20, 2018.

In a small ceremony, they dedicated a sign in Abel’s honor that serves as a reminder to not drink and drive. They also shared memories of the man they loved.

“He left a big, big empty space in the world when God took him away from us,” said Naomi Shippley.

She said it was her late husband’s mission to cheer people up.

“If he saw that you were sad or something, he’ll make you laugh somehow, someway and that’s that part I’m going to miss a lot because he’s gone… that big part of him is gone from life for the rest of my life.”

Friends and family wore shirts with Abel’s picture on it along with a teddy bear. It was a reminder of a time he took control of a life-size teddy bear outside of a New Mexico parlor.

“He was a joker, he loved to play jokes so he started wrestling with the bear, started dancing with the bear, set him on top of his truck and I told the guy, I said, ‘He’ll put the bear back, don’t worry, he was just messing with it.’”

A sign now stands where Abel’s life was cut short.

“I’m hoping this will always remind people, don’t drink and drive, if you are going to drink, get a designated driver.”

“For the people who put up this beautiful sign in remembrance of my father, I want to thank you for that,” said one of his daughters.

For his family, this was an opportunity to express love and gratitude.

“My daddy would just be so proud of all of you. He loved each and every one of you with all his heart,” she said.

“Thank everybody for everything that everybody has done. Shipley strong! Thank you,” said Abel Shippley Jr.

Gregario Benavides, 37, convicted of hitting and killing Shippley while driving drunk and then running from the scene, was sentenced Friday afternoon to 14 years in prison and three years of probation.