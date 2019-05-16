  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Colorado News


LONGMONT, Colo. (AP) – An investigation is underway after a skydiver died in northern Colorado over the weekend. The Boulder Daily Camera reports Timothy DeTine, of Littleton, landed in a parking area near the Vance Brand Municipal Airport in Longmont on Saturday morning and died at a hospital.

(credit: CBS)

Longmont police Cmdr. Joel Post says the case has been turned over to the Federal Aviation Administration, and he declined to release any more information. FAA officials also declined comment.

The Camera reports the death is the second involving skydiving in the area in the past year.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s