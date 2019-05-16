  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    12:37 AMCBS4 News at 10
    01:14 AMComics Unleashed
    01:44 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Auraria Campus, Denver Police

DENVER (CBS4)– Police in Denver are investigating a stabbing that forced a lockdown on the Auraria Campus on Thursday night. The stabbing happened in the area of Federal Boulevard and Howard Place.

The lockdown was prompted when officers searched for the suspect in several areas including the Auraria Campus. It was lifted shortly after 10:00 p.m.

The suspect is described as an Hispanic male, 250-300 pounds wearing a black hat, a black T-shirt, jean shorts, white socks and a black packback.

The campus was placed on lockdown just before 9 p.m. Thursday, which means all entry doors were locked. Everyone is urged to be alert and call police if they see the suspect.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s