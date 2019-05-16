Comments
DENVER (CBS4)– Police in Denver are investigating a stabbing that forced a lockdown on the Auraria Campus on Thursday night. The stabbing happened in the area of Federal Boulevard and Howard Place.
The lockdown was prompted when officers searched for the suspect in several areas including the Auraria Campus. It was lifted shortly after 10:00 p.m.
The suspect is described as an Hispanic male, 250-300 pounds wearing a black hat, a black T-shirt, jean shorts, white socks and a black packback.
The campus was placed on lockdown just before 9 p.m. Thursday, which means all entry doors were locked. Everyone is urged to be alert and call police if they see the suspect.