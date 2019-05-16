Comments
AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Aurora need help identifying a man who is posing as a ride share driver. He’s wanted for robbing a potential passenger.
The victim thought he was talking with a driver for a ride share service.
Investigators say the man posing as a driver demanded the victim’s wallet and then used the victim’s credit cards.
Anyone with information regarding this crime or recognizes the suspect is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867). You can text to CRIMES (274637) then title DMCS and enter your message or send an e-mail to metro-denvercrimestoppers.com. If the information you provide leads to the arrest and charging of a wanted individual, you can receive a cash reward up to $2,000.