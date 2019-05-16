GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4)– A lawsuit filed by a female scientist at the National Renewable Energy Lab in Golden claims the company discriminated against her because of her gender. Dr. Deanne Sammond has been an asset to NREL’s bio-engery research for nearly a decade.

“My reviews were positive and they were getting increasingly positive,” she said.

After years of devoted work, she says she started to notice she worked with fewer resources, was being left off critical publications and was passed over repeatedly for promotions.

As a female in a STEM career, she says it was almost expected.

“You expect it to be a little… a lot less significant, you expect that you will still have funding still have access to lab space,” she said.

She says it was so significant it was affecting her future. She raised concerns specifically about favoritism toward her male counterparts. Days after that complaint, a superior handed down her first negative review.

“Projects, resources, all were disappearing at an increasing rate,” Sammond said.

That is when she went to the Colorado Civil Rights division. An investigation found there was “probable cause” to determine the lab had retaliated against her.

Her lawyer, Paul Maxon, says no action was taken to address her concerns.

“Any reasonable person would look at that and admit that retaliation has occurred. Instead what NREL has done was put Dr. Sammond on administrative leave and is now trying to force her out of job,” said Maxon.

While Sammond would like to get back to work, she says her decision to come forward is about more than just herself.

“I hope we find a way to show the next generation that they can come forward and speak out if something is happening to them, without fear that everything they work for and their ability to make a living will disappear,” said Sammond.

CBS4 reached out to NREL for a response to Sammond’s claims. The company sent the following statement: “Alliance denies the allegations in Dr. Sammond’s complaint. Consistent with past practice and for legal and privacy reasons, we will not comment further on Dr. Sammond’s allegations.”