CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4) — A 17-year-old boy was shot outside his home in Centennial and investigators believe he was targeted by a cheerleader and three other teens who planned to rob him because he sold vaping products. The probable cause statement from the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office says Lloyd Chavez was known to sell vaping products — and a cheerleader set up the meeting that ended in with the deadly shooting. Prosecutors say the teens face charges in district court, not juvenile court.

Chavez was shot outside his home at 21537 East Powers Lane in Centennial on Wednesday, May 8 at about 9:30 p.m. According to the affidavit, a neighbor called 911 told deputies the shooter was gone and she had seen a silver vehicle speed away from the cul-de-sac.

When the deputy arrived he said the victim was lying on his back inside the front door and several people were screaming, according to the affidavit. The victim’s younger sister and his grandmother were there. It appeared Chavez had been shot in the chest, on the right. He was able to open his eyes a little but couldn’t speak. The deputy described his sister as “hysterical.”

At the hospital, Chavez was able to talk a little. When asked who shot him, he said “Kenny.” He identified Kenny as a junior at Cherokee Trail High School before he was rushed into surgery. Chavez passed away during surgery.

Inside Chavez’s home, an investigator found four flavored Juice Head Salts and 2 SMOK Nord kits used for vaping.

The victim’s sister told a deputy that she had been watching TV when Chavez went outside to “sell something.” He had been outside for five to 10 minutes when she heard a loud “pop.” She heard her brother yell and then he came inside and told her to call 911 because he had been shot.

A neighbor told investigators she heard two shots and saw what she believed to be two males, wearing dark clothing, running away from the Chavez home. She said they got into a silver sedan and sped away. Another neighbor had a Nest Security Camera that captured video of the car and that video was taken as evidence.

At the hospital, a friend of the victim said a girl had planned to buy vaping products that night. She was identified as a 17-year-old Juliana “Julie” Serrano, a cheerleader at Cherokee Trail.

Investigators went to the girl’s house and noticed a silver Mazda CX7 and a gray Nissan parked outside. Her mother told investigators that her daughter had been driving the Mazda that night.

The girl’s mother also told investigators Kenneth Gallegos, 17, has been staying at their home on South Versailles Street because he had been kicked out of his house. She said her daughter left with Gallegos and some other boys earlier that night.

When deputies spoke to Gallegos’ parents, his mother told investigators her son said he believed he was addicted to JUUL pods — a popular brand of e-cigarettes. She confirmed her son had recently transferred from Cherokee Trail to Grandview High School.

She also told investigators her son said he’d heard about the shooting on the news — but investigators say the shooting had not been reported on any news sites at the time.

The cheerleader agreed to talk to investigators with her mother present. Seranno said Gallegos was not involved in any incidents with Chavez. She also said she had arranged to buy vaping products from Chavez but ended up not going. Investigators checked her phone and found the last message she’d sent on Snapchat was a photo of what she wanted to buy and a reply from Chavez with his address.

Investigators say Seranno eventually admitted going to Chavez’s house to buy vaping products — but said Gallegos did not shoot him. She said there were two other males in the car with them and when they got the Chavez’s house there was a struggle and Chavez tackled one of the other males. She said Gallegos got out of the car but didn’t do anything. Then she heard a gun go off. They took back the money they had given Chavez — about $30 to $40, she said. She said Gallegos got into the driver’s seat and they left.

Seranno said it was the one of the other males who shot Chavez.

The two males were later identified as Dominic Stager, aged 17 or 18, and Mitchell Demarea, 17.

Serrano said Demarea was the one who shot Chavez. Serrano said she was scared and shocked and didn’t tell anyone what had happened.

Investigators say Serrano later admitted it was her idea to get the vaping products and the boys had planned to steal the products from the beginning. She said she didn’t know they had a gun and they had only talked about scaring Chavez.

Serrano said Chavez had been robbed before and Gallegos had been with the people who had done it.

She said Gallegos has “kind of but not really” asked her to set up the meeting with Chavez.

Serrano told investigators the money they had used that night was in her backpack. Investigators say it amounted to $25.

On May 10, Serrano spoke to investigators again. She confirmed they went to Chavez’s house with the intention of robbing him and that she handed him the money and then took it back. She denied that Gallegos shot Chavez but acknowledged she didn’t actually see the gun in anyone’s hands.

At that point, investigators requested an arrest warrant for Gallegos for the charges of first degree murder, violent crime causing serious bodily injury/death, violent crime using a weapon, aggravated robbery and conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery. No bond amount was set. Three public attorneys have been appointed to represent him. His next hearing is scheduled for Monday, May 20.

Serrano is facing the same five charges. No bond amount was set.

Stager is charged with two counts of first degree murder, aggravated robbery and conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery. No bond amount was set. His next hearing is scheduled for June 3.

Mitchell, is charged with the same six counts as Stager. No bond amount was set.

A celebration of life has been scheduled for Chavez at Cook Park, at 7100 Cherry Creek South Drive in Denver on Saturday, May 18, at 4 p.m.