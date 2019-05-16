Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold is calling for a boycott of the state of Alabama following the signing of controversial legislation that nearly bans all forms of abortion in the state. Gov. Kay Ivey signed the bill on Wednesday evening.
It’s the most restrictive anti-abortion measure passed in the United States since Roe v. Wade was decided in 1973.
On Thursday afternoon, Griswold, a Democrat, said on Twitter “until Alabama allows for safe & legal access to health care for women, I will not authorize spending of state resources on travel to Alabama.”
Griswold said she would like other Colorado elected officials as well as leaders from other states to join her in the boycott.
On Wednesday, Sen. Michael Bennet, a Democratic presidential candidate and also Colorado’s senior senator, tweeted that the Alabama law is a “blatant and unconstitutional attack on women.”