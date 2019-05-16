



– The Class of 2019 at Jefferson High School continued the tradition of walking through the campuses of elementary schools greeting students in their cap and gown the day before graduation. The practice is designed to encourage the next generation to keep going and make it to their own commencement.

“It’s pretty cool, some of them come around to football games and wrestling matches,” said Andrew Sansburn, 18, a graduating senior. “I think it’s cool because it’s a positive role model, something for them to look up to and it’s something they have to look forward to when they grow up.”

Shinning bright in a wave of red, the graduates walked across the street to Lumberg Elementary School for one of their stops to meet future high school seniors. It means a lot for a community where high school graduation rates can always be higher and also gives those who are about to receive their diploma another moment to celebrate with each other.

“I’m excited, it’s been a long time coming,” Sansburn said. “It was pretty hard.”

Students, staff, and teachers at Lumberg all extended their hands to give “high fives” to the seniors.

They also yelled “Good luck in college!” or “Congratulations!” as the graduates passed them.

“Just give your all into all you do, because in a blink it’s over,” he advised the next generation. “Work as hard as you can.”

Sansburg says high school was tough for him, he transferred schools and enrolled in difficult classes before reaching graduation. He will attend CSU: Pueblo as a member of the wrestling team after high school.

“I challenged myself the last two years of high school, I took AP classes, and put myself out there,” Sansburg explained. “Participate as much as you can because it’s going to be over and you’re going to wish you did.”

The Class of 2019 will have its commencement on May 17.

“It was all for the better,” he said. “I think challenge breeds success.”