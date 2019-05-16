  • CBS4On Air

DENVER (CBS4) — Frontier Airlines introduced a new Friends Fly Free promotion on Thursday. Discount Den members can get one free round-trip ticket with the purchase of one round-trip fare, on qualifying flights and dates. A Discount Den membership costs $59.99 per year.

(credit: Frontier Airlines)

“With more than 100 destinations to choose from, Frontier is removing the obstacles for folks to travel together whether it’s for a romantic beach getaway or a BFF weekend escape,” airline officials stated.

The only place this offer is available is on the airline’s website — flyfrontier.com.

  1. Enter the Promo Code FLYFREE
  2. Select a Discount Den Fare
  3. If you are not a member, sign up
  4. Make sure you select a route and date that qualify

Information about routes and dates that Friends Fly Free is currently available at www.flyfrontier.com/friendsflyfree.

Officials say the Friends Fly Free promotion is a “periodic feature” of the airline’s discount travel club.

Earlier this year, Frontier began offering Discount Den members a Kids Fly Free promotion.

Kids 14 And Under Can Fly Free On Select Frontier Flights — Here’s How

Denver International Airport is a major hub for Frontier and there are dozens of flights through the airport available with the Friends Fly Free promotion.

