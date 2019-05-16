



– Looking for a new neighborhood to explore? Tucked into the west side of Denver, you’ll find Berkeley. Get to know it by browsing the most popular eateries and be prepared to blow your taste buds away with a variety from Venezuelan to biscuits.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to eat in Berkeley, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood restaurants. Read on for the results.

Empanada Express Grill

Topping the list is Empanada Express Grill, a spot to score empanadas and more. Located at 4301 W. 44th Ave., it’s the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 142 reviews on Yelp.

Empanada Express Grill serves up authentic Venezuelan fare, like empanadas and arepas filled with meat, beans, plantains or cheese.

Vital Root

Next up is bar and vegetarian spot Vital Root, situated at 3915 Tennyson St. With 4.5 stars out of 308 reviews on Yelp, it’s proven to be a local favorite.

Vital Root’s menu is entirely gluten-free and “99% vegan,” according to its website. Keep an eye out for the banh mi tacos and the all-day breakfast.

Hops & Pie

Beer bar Hops & Pie, which offers pizza and sandwiches, is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 3920 Tennyson St., 4.5 stars out of 871 reviews.

Hops & Pie offers a rotating draft list of craft beers and an array of homemade pizzas, from Detroit-style to vegan and gluten-free pies.

Tocabe, an American Indian Eatery

Tocabe, an American Indian Eatery, a traditional American spot that offers desserts and more, is another much-loved neighborhood go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 795 Yelp reviews. Head over to 3536 W. 44th Ave. to see for yourself.

Tocabe specializes in Native American dishes, like fry bread and bison ribs.

Denver Biscuit Co.

Check out Denver Biscuit Co., which has earned 4.5 stars out of 408 reviews on Yelp. You can find the Berkeley location of this regional chain, which offers breakfast, brunch and more, at 4275 Tennyson St.

Article provided by Hoodline.