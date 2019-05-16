By Romi Bean


(CBS4) – Denver Broncos second round draft pick Drew Lock arrived in Los Angeles on Wednesday and was asked by a TMZ reporter about his feelings towards Joe Flacco’s comments regarding mentoring. Earlier in offseason practices, Flacco was asked if he was here to mentor Lock and his answer received national attention.

A lot of people take issue with Flacco saying he’s not here to mentor Lock, but the young quarterback says he has no issue with that.

