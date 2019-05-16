Comments
DENVER (CBS4)– Denver is a thriving city and now the Downtown Denver Partnership has the research to prove it. The organization released its report that shows Denver isn’t just growing quickly, but thriving.
According to the report, Denver grew 13% in the past year. Now nearly 26,000 people are living in downtown Denver, more than ever before. In the year 2000, there were only about 6,000 in the LoDo area.
The report also includes a great economic forecast for the city. There are nearly 5,500 new jobs in downtown Denver, representing more than 4% of annual growth. That actually outpaces the region, state and entire nation.
Companies are choosing downtown because they see it as a center of an incredible talent pool.