



– A new construction update obtained by CBS4 says Denver International Airport’s massive terminal redevelopment will be delayed yet again, putting the project nearly two years behind schedule and forecasting completion in July 2023. The $650 million redevelopment, which began in 2018, was originally supposed to be done by November 2021.

Great Hall Partners, which is overseeing the terminal construction, now says the delay will be 617 calendar days, or 20 months, up from last month when GHP estimated the delay at 551 days or 18 months.

But the newly released update again warns that delays could be even longer.

“The Developer expects further significant adverse impacts on the project schedule.. due to such other Compensation Events and Change Directives.”

Alana Watkins, who represents Great Hall Partners, responded to a CBS4 inquiry about the growing delays saying,” No comment from GHP at this time.”

Stacey Stegman, a spokesperson for DIA, acknowledged the newest delay forecast and said,”They have increased their preliminary and estimated delay to 617 calendar days based on their projected schedule, due to issues including concrete testing.”

She said the airport and Great Hall Partners are negotiating to resolve the issues around project delay, mitigation measures and potential financial impact. She said those negotiations are expected to conclude this summer.

The massive $650 to $770 million makeover of the terminal involves moving TSA checkpoints, improving passenger flow and adding new restaurants and shopping.

The construction began in 2018 but has been slowed and delayed by testing of the terminal’s 25-year-old concrete which raised questions about its integrity and strength.

In its May construction update, GHP indicates the growing delays are due to concrete testing but also due to change orders emanating from DIA administrators.

The developer wrote that discussions are underway with DIA administrators “to assess and seek a resolution regarding the schedule and monetary impact” stemming from the concrete concerns. DIA officials wrote that they “are entering into confidential negotiations to assess and seek resolution regarding the extent of the project delay and financial impact” of the concrete concerns.