By Michael Spencer


DENVER (CBS4) – The Colorado Rockies are expected to call up top prospect Brendan Rodgers according to MLB.com’s Thomas Harding. The move comes after Trevor Story left Wednesday night’s game against Boston following a collision in the outfield with Raimel Tapia. Rockies manager Bud Black said postgame that it was a left knee injury and that the club was “cautiously optimistic.” Story told reporters in the clubhouse following the game that it was a “bone bruise.”

Brendan Rodgers poses during MLB Photo Day on Feb. 20 at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick. (Photo by Justin Tafoya/Getty Images)

Rodgers was the teams top pick, and third overall selection in the 2015 draft. This season in Triple-A Albuquerque he’s hitting .356 with nine home runs and 21 RBI.

The club has yet to make the move official.

The Rockies have the day off on Thursday and continue their current eight-game road trip with the start of a three-game series in Philadelphia on Friday.

