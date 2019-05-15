  • CBS4On Air

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. (CBS4) – One hundred and 35 people donated blood at a drive hosted by Vitalant and UCHealth on Wednesday morning. Officials say 128 units of blood were gathered from the event, nearly double their expectation.

(credit: Vitalant)

The blood drive was held to support the STEM School Highlands Ranch.

(credit: Vitalant)

A shooting at the school last week killed Kendrick Castillo and injured eight other students. All of those students have since returned home.

(credit: Vitalant)

(credit: Vitalant)

Vitalant officials say the donations will help up to 380 people.

LINK: Vitalant Donation Page

