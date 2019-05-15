Comments
HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. (CBS4) – One hundred and 35 people donated blood at a drive hosted by Vitalant and UCHealth on Wednesday morning. Officials say 128 units of blood were gathered from the event, nearly double their expectation.
The blood drive was held to support the STEM School Highlands Ranch.
A shooting at the school last week killed Kendrick Castillo and injured eight other students. All of those students have since returned home.
Vitalant officials say the donations will help up to 380 people.
