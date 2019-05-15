Comments
LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4) – There are some animals missing from SeaQuest aquarium in the Southwest Plaza Mall. That’s because Colorado Parks and Wildlife issued a license suspension that restricts certain species from living there.
SeaQuest opened in Jefferson County nearly one year ago, bringing more than 300 species of wildlife for public viewing. CPW says that since that time, SeaQuest has had numerous violations and failed to adhere to several of the conditions of their license in Colorado.
The suspension lasts two years and during that time the animals that are regulated by CPW cannot live at the aquarium. SeaQuest is in the process of relocating those animals to other facilities that meet CPW requirements.
SeaQuest remains open in the Southwest Plaza Mall and plans to replace those CPW regulated species with those that don’t require CPW licensing.
The specific animals that were the subject of the licensing suspension haven’t been confirmed.