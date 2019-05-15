  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Highlands Ranch News, Highlands Ranch School Shooting, Kendrick Castillo


HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. (CBS4) — Hundreds of Jeep drivers lined Colorado Boulevard on Wednesday to pay tribute to Kendrick Castillo, who was shot to death while taking down a gunman at STEM School Highlands Ranch on May 7.

Castillo was an avid “Jeeper.”

(credit: Charles Burroughs)

Jeep groups from across the state escorted Castillo’s hearse and his family to a Highlands Ranch church where a celebration of life was held for the teen.

(CBS)

(CBS)

(CBS)

“As soon as we heard that Kendrick was a Jeeper, it kind of spread like wildfire throughout the Jeep community,” said Catherine Fanaro, founder of Colorado Jeep Girls.

Kendrick Castillo’s Friend Remembers Their Shared Love Of Off-Roading

Catherine said she was able to get approval for 600 Jeepers to participate in the procession. More than 800 said they planned to attend.

