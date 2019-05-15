Comments
HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. (CBS4) — Hundreds of Jeep drivers lined Colorado Boulevard on Wednesday to pay tribute to Kendrick Castillo, who was shot to death while taking down a gunman at STEM School Highlands Ranch on May 7.
HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. (CBS4) — Hundreds of Jeep drivers lined Colorado Boulevard on Wednesday to pay tribute to Kendrick Castillo, who was shot to death while taking down a gunman at STEM School Highlands Ranch on May 7.
Castillo was an avid “Jeeper.”
Jeep groups from across the state escorted Castillo’s hearse and his family to a Highlands Ranch church where a celebration of life was held for the teen.
“As soon as we heard that Kendrick was a Jeeper, it kind of spread like wildfire throughout the Jeep community,” said Catherine Fanaro, founder of Colorado Jeep Girls.
Kendrick Castillo’s Friend Remembers Their Shared Love Of Off-Roading