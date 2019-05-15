



– Athmar Park calls itself the best little known neighborhood in Denver. It’s just west of Washington Park, across I-25. Get to know this Denver neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from an Asian Cajun restaurant to a Vietnamese bakery and deli.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Athmar Park, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

Tarasco’s

Topping the list is Mexican and vegetarian spot Tarasco’s. Located at 470 S. Federal Blvd., it’s the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 312 reviews on Yelp. The menu, described as New Latino cuisine, features enchiladas, taco plates, burritos and Cuban and Mexican-style sandwiches.

Star Kitchen

Next up is dim sum and Cantonese spot Star Kitchen, offering seafood and more, situated at 2917 W. Mississippi Ave., Suite 5. With four stars out of 831 reviews on Yelp, it’s proven to be a local favorite. The menu offers an extensive dim sum list, which includes shrimp dumplings, chicken feet, deep fried taro cake and more.

New Saigon Bakery & Deli

Deli and Vietnamese spot New Saigon Bakery & Deli, which offers coffee, sandwiches and more, is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 640 S. Federal Blvd., 4.5 stars out of 244 reviews. On the menu, look for Pandan waffles, spring rolls and a variety of bánh mì sandwiches.

Vinh Xuong Bakery 2

Vinh Xuong Bakery 2, a bakery and Vietnamese spot that offers desserts and more, is another much-loved neighborhood go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 187 Yelp reviews. Head over to 2370 W. Alameda, Unit 15, to see for yourself. This spot serves a variety of bánh mì sandwiches, from spicy avocado to barbecue pork. Beverages include iced tea, milk tea, smoothies, aloe juice and more.

New Saigon Restaurant

Check out New Saigon Restaurant, which has earned four stars out of 492 reviews on Yelp. You can find the Vietnamese spot at 630 S. Federal Blvd. The menu features rice paper wraps, vegetarian entrees, a variety of seafood dishes and sweet soup desserts.

Article provided by Hoodline.