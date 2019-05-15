  • CBS4On Air

By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – On Tuesday we tied for the warmest day so far in 2019 with a high of 80 degrees in Denver. Wednesday and Thursday should be even warmer.

Wednesday will be our warmest day since early October of last year with highs in the lower and middle 80s or more than 10 degrees above normal for the middle of May.


Thursday could be even warmer under mostly sunny skies. The mountains will be in the 60s and 70s as the spring snowmelt season continues.

A change in the weather pattern will arrive Friday resulting in cooler and generally wetter through the weekend and into next week.

