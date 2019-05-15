(CBS Local)- CBS announced its new 2019-2020 primetime programming lineup on Wednesday featuring eight new shows to go along with 24 returning series. Five of the new series will begin in the fall with the other three debuting later in the season.

Of the five series debuting in the fall of 2019, three are new comedies. Bob ♥ Abishola, set to air on Monday nights following The Neighborhood (8:30-9 p.m.), is brought to you by producer writer and creator Chuck Lorre starring Billy Gardell and Folake Olowofoyeku. The Unicorn, starring Walton Goggins, will follow Young Sheldon in the Thursday night lineup from 8:30-9 p.m. And Carol’s Second Act, starring Emmy Award winner Patricia Heaton, also joins the Thursday lineup, following Mom from 9:30-10 p.m.

As for the dramas, All Rise, courthouse drama starring Simone Missick as judge Lola Carmichael, will air on Monday’s following Bob ♥ Abishola at 9 p.m. Evil, a new psychological mystery show starring Katja Herbers and Mike Colter, will debut on Thursday nights following Carol’s Second Act.

Later in the fall, the dramas FBI: Most Wanted from producer Dick Wolf and Tommy, starring Emmy Award winner Edie Falco, will debut. The comedy Broke, starring Jaime Camil and Pauley Perrette will also debut later in the fall season.

All of these shows join a lineup of returning favorites such as Big Brother, Criminal Minds, Macgyver, Man With A Plan, The Amazing Race and Undercover Boss. The President of CBS’ Entertainment division, Kelly Kahl, said in a press release that the new series will “push the boundaries of what you might expect from us.” With the new additions, here is what the schedule will look like.

Mondays

The Neighborhood 8 p.m.

Bob ♥ Abishola, 8:30 p.m.

All Rise, 9:00 p.m.

Bull, 10:00 p.m.

Tuesdays

NCIS, 8:00 p.m.

FBI, 9:00 p.m.

NCIS: New Orleans, 10:00 p.m.

Wednesdays

Survivor, 8:00 p.m.

Seal Team, 9:00 p.m.

S.W.A.T. 10:00 p.m.

Thursdays

Young Sheldon, 8:00 p.m.

The Unicorn, 8:30 p.m.

Mom, 9:00 p.m.

Carol’s Second Act, 9:30 p.m.

Evil, 10:00 p.m.

Fridays

Hawai’i Five-0 (new time) 8:00 p.m.

Magnum P.I., 9:00 p.m.

Blue Bloods, 10:00 p.m.

Saturdays

Crimetime Saturday, an encore of the most popular dramas (8:00-10:00 p.m.)

48 Hours, 10:00 p.m.

Sundays

60 Minutes, 7:00 p.m.

God Friended Me, 8:00 p.m.

NCIS: Los Angeles, 9:00 p.m.

Madam Secretary, 10:00 p.m.