  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMRachael Ray
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS4 News at Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, Colorado Springs News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – A Hoffman’s two-toed sloth was born at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo Tuesday afternoon. Officials say the baby appears to be strong, and first-time mom is exhibiting “quality maternal instincts.”

(credit: Cheyenne Mountain Zoo)

The pregnancy came as a surprise for Cheyenne Mountain Zoo keepers and staff. First-time parents, Chalupa and Bosco, had shown no signs of breeding in the four years they’ve lived together, officials said. The pregnancy was first discovered during unrelated veterinary testing.

“It’s pretty cute, with dark fur, really dark eyes and the most adorable little nose,” said Joanna Husby, Monkey Pavilion animal care manager. “Chalupa and the baby are bonding well, and we’re excited to watch this little sloth grow up.”

(credit: Cheyenne Mountain Zoo)

Husby says the baby’s gender won’t be known for months, and there’s no immediate plan to name the young sloth.

Chalupa, 19, and her baby are visible to guests in Monkey Pavilion, but will be in an exhibit with a little more privacy for at least a few months. Bosco, the baby’s 27-year-old father, will remain in the Monkey Pavilion. Chalupa and her baby will return to their normal exhibit with Bosco when keepers and veterinary staff agree it’s safe for them to leave their current enclosed space.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s