COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – A Hoffman’s two-toed sloth was born at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo Tuesday afternoon. Officials say the baby appears to be strong, and first-time mom is exhibiting “quality maternal instincts.”
The pregnancy came as a surprise for Cheyenne Mountain Zoo keepers and staff. First-time parents, Chalupa and Bosco, had shown no signs of breeding in the four years they’ve lived together, officials said. The pregnancy was first discovered during unrelated veterinary testing.
“It’s pretty cute, with dark fur, really dark eyes and the most adorable little nose,” said Joanna Husby, Monkey Pavilion animal care manager. “Chalupa and the baby are bonding well, and we’re excited to watch this little sloth grow up.”
Husby says the baby’s gender won’t be known for months, and there’s no immediate plan to name the young sloth.
Chalupa, 19, and her baby are visible to guests in Monkey Pavilion, but will be in an exhibit with a little more privacy for at least a few months. Bosco, the baby’s 27-year-old father, will remain in the Monkey Pavilion. Chalupa and her baby will return to their normal exhibit with Bosco when keepers and veterinary staff agree it’s safe for them to leave their current enclosed space.