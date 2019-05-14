  • CBS4On Air

AURORA, Colo. (AP/CBS4) — A school investigation has found that the principal of Aurora West College Preparatory Academy waited up to an hour to report threats allegedly made by an armed administrator. That principal, Taisiya Tselolikhin, resigned three weeks ago, officials tell CBS4.

Sentinel Colorado reported Tuesday that a district audit found that after Tselolikhin reported dean Tushar Rae’s threats to school security on April 3 she refused to have the school’s perimeter secured because she didn’t want to make a scene.

Tushar Rae (credit: Denver Police)

According to court documents, she and Rae were romantically involved and had been involved in two domestic violence incidents.

(credit: CBS)

Law enforcement investigators allege that Rae took a handgun from his waistband and placed it between him and the principal, saying he didn’t want to hurt her but was going to shoot the knee caps off two administrators.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

