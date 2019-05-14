  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Indoor Skydiving, Parker News, Sydney Kennet


LONE TREE, Colo. (CBS4)– A teenager from Parker is celebrating her medal after she competed in the World Indoor Skydiving Championship. Sydney Kennet, 13, brought home the bronze medal for Team USA.

Kennet competed in the world championships in Lille, France over the weekend. She was the youngest competitor out of 300 flyers from around the world.

CBS4’s Britt Moreno met Kennet last year when she taught her how to fly indoors. Moreno flew in 100 mph winds. Kennet flies at speeds up to 150 mph.

