HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. (CBS4) – A parent of a STEM School Highlands Ranch student tells CBS4 some students returned to the school on Tuesday to pick up their belongings. They also met with teachers.

(credit: CBS)

A couple of vehicles also left the campus today. Signs outside say “STEM Strong” and “Thank you, Kendrick, first responders and teachers.”

(credit: CBS)

Kendrick Castillo died after rushing a suspect. A celebration of life for him is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Wednesday at the Cherry Hills Community Church.

(credit: CBS)

Castillo’s family has an account with Wells Fargo Bank. The public can go to any branch location and ask to donate to the Kendrick Castillo Memorial Fund. Cash, checks or transfers are accepted.

HOW TO HELP: Highlands Ranch School Shooting

