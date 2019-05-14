Comments
DENVER (CBS4)– One Salvation Army center in Colorado is being recognized for National Salvation Army Week. For years the Lambuth Family Center in Denver has served as a safe haven for families in need.
Up to seven families could live at the shelter at one time, where they could stay in a stable environment, eat meals and get access to help and resources.
The program recently expanded, allowing up to 20 families to stay short-term, for up to three months at at time.
DENVER (CBS4)– One Salvation Army center in Colorado is being recognized for National Salvation Army Week. For years the Lambuth Family Center in Denver has served as a safe haven for families in need.
Up to seven families could live at the shelter at one time, where they could stay in a stable environment, eat meals and get access to help and resources.
The program recently expanded, allowing up to 20 families to stay short-term, for up to three months at at time.
That means the center is able to help more families break the cycle of homelessness.
“They can focus on the larger picture, ‘Okay, I now know for the next three months I have housing, a safe place for my kids, I have food, how can I get into an apartment and back onto stability?'” said Salvation Army spokesman Maj. Richard Pease.
LINK: Salvation Army