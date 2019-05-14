  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMRachael Ray
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS4 News at Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Lone Tree News, RTD, Southeast Rail Line Extension


LONE TREE, Colo. (CBS4) – After years in the making, RTD will open up three new light rail stations later this week. The Southeast Rail Line Extension allows the E, F and R lines to travel to Ridgegate Parkway in Lone Tree.

(credit: CBS)

The new stops are: Sky Ridge, Lone Tree City Center and RidgeGate Parkway Station.

The existing Lincoln station and RidgeGate Parkway have Park-n-Ride service which includes 1,300 parking spaces.

(credit: RTD)

Residents and businesses have been eagerly waiting for the 2.3-mile extension to be finished.

“Particularly some, like Charles Schwab and others, have located here knowing that the train service was going to come. And now that it’s finally here, and they get to see that, it’s going to be a great benefit, great opportunities to their companies, but great benefits to their employees to be able to get around,” said Dave Genova, the General Manager and CEO of RTD.

(credit: CBS)

The addition cost $233.1 million. It opens to the public on Friday.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s