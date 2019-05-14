Comments
LONE TREE, Colo. (CBS4) – After years in the making, RTD will open up three new light rail stations later this week. The Southeast Rail Line Extension allows the E, F and R lines to travel to Ridgegate Parkway in Lone Tree.
LONE TREE, Colo. (CBS4) – After years in the making, RTD will open up three new light rail stations later this week. The Southeast Rail Line Extension allows the E, F and R lines to travel to Ridgegate Parkway in Lone Tree.
The new stops are: Sky Ridge, Lone Tree City Center and RidgeGate Parkway Station.
The existing Lincoln station and RidgeGate Parkway have Park-n-Ride service which includes 1,300 parking spaces.
Residents and businesses have been eagerly waiting for the 2.3-mile extension to be finished.
“Particularly some, like Charles Schwab and others, have located here knowing that the train service was going to come. And now that it’s finally here, and they get to see that, it’s going to be a great benefit, great opportunities to their companies, but great benefits to their employees to be able to get around,” said Dave Genova, the General Manager and CEO of RTD.
The addition cost $233.1 million. It opens to the public on Friday.