



A large community of Colorado Jeep enthusiasts are coming together to support Kendrick Castillo, the STEM student killed while attacking a school shooter. Castillo was not only a bright young student, but he was also an avid “Jeeper.”

Jeep groups from across the state plan to escort Castillo’s family to a Highlands Ranch church Wednesday where a memorial service will be held for the teen.

“As soon as we heard that Kendrick was a Jeeper, it kind of spread like wildfire throughout the Jeep community,” said Catherine Fanaro, founder of Colorado Jeep Girls.

Catherine said she was able to get approval for 600 Jeepers to participate in the procession. So far, more than 800 said they plan to attend.

“People in the community just really want to get together and support however we can. This is a huge turnout. I didn’t expect it to get as big as it did, and it’s not just Jeepers. It’s other 4×4 enthusiasts and car clubs and stuff that have reached out and said ‘hey I want to be part of this,’” said Fanaro.

She says people will be gathering near the intersection of Colorado Boulevard and White Bay Drive in Highlands Ranch around 10:30 a.m. It is about one mile long and ends at Cherry Hills Church.

Many, including those not in attendance, are attaching STEM school colors, blue and yellow, on their vehicles as a sign of support.

