  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMRachael Ray
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS4 News at Noon
    View All Programs
By Jamie Leary
Filed Under:Highlands Ranch News, Highlands Ranch School Shooting, Kendrick Castillo


HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. (CBS4) – A large community of Colorado Jeep enthusiasts are coming together to support Kendrick Castillo, the STEM student killed while attacking a school shooter. Castillo was not only a bright young student, but he was also an avid “Jeeper.”

(credit: CBS)

Jeep groups from across the state plan to escort Castillo’s family to a Highlands Ranch church Wednesday where a memorial service will be held for the teen.

(credit: CBS)

“As soon as we heard that Kendrick was a Jeeper, it kind of spread like wildfire throughout the Jeep community,” said Catherine Fanaro, founder of Colorado Jeep Girls.

(credit: CBS)

Catherine said she was able to get approval for 600 Jeepers to participate in the procession. So far, more than 800 said they plan to attend.

(credit: Charles Burroughs)

“People in the community just really want to get together and support however we can. This is a huge turnout. I didn’t expect it to get as big as it did, and it’s not just Jeepers. It’s other 4×4 enthusiasts and car clubs and stuff that have reached out and said ‘hey I want to be part of this,’” said Fanaro.

RELATED: Area Robotics Teams Invited To Kendrick Castillo’s Memorial Service | Kendrick Castillo’s Friend Remembers Their Shared Love Of Off-Roading

(credit: Charles Burroughs)

She says people will be gathering near the intersection of Colorado Boulevard and White Bay Drive in Highlands Ranch around 10:30 a.m. It is about one mile long and ends at Cherry Hills Church.

Many, including those not in attendance, are attaching STEM school colors, blue and yellow, on their vehicles as a sign of support.

LINK: Kendrick’s Procession Convoy

Jamie Leary

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s