CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (CBS4) – The suspects in the deadly Highlands Ranch school shooting are scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday. Devon Erickson, along with a juvenile who prefers to be called Alec McKinney, will appear in Douglas County court in Castle Rock.

Devon Erickson (credit: Douglas County)

Erickson, 18, and McKinney, a juvenile, are accused of bringing two handguns into STEM School Highlands Ranch on May 7.

Kendrick Castillo (credit: Charles Burroughs)

Kendrick Castillo, considered a hero, was shot and killed while trying to block one of the gunman from shooting more people. Eight other students were injured.

(Photo by Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images)

Erickson tentatively faces 30 charges, including first-degree murder and dozens of attempted murder counts, and the judge ordered he be held without bond at the Douglas County Jail in Castle Rock.

