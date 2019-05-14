Comments
CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (CBS4) – The suspects in the deadly Highlands Ranch school shooting are scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday. Devon Erickson, along with a juvenile who prefers to be called Alec McKinney, will appear in Douglas County court in Castle Rock.
Erickson, 18, and McKinney, a juvenile, are accused of bringing two handguns into STEM School Highlands Ranch on May 7.
Kendrick Castillo, considered a hero, was shot and killed while trying to block one of the gunman from shooting more people. Eight other students were injured.
Erickson tentatively faces 30 charges, including first-degree murder and dozens of attempted murder counts, and the judge ordered he be held without bond at the Douglas County Jail in Castle Rock.
