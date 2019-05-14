Comments
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– In Colorado Springs a man who didn’t know two murder victims has helped repair a memorial honoring them. The memorial for Derek Greer and Natalie Partida was vandalized.
Steve Misner decided to help repair the memorial with new lights. He says it’s the least he could do to honor the victims.
“Because it’s a tragedy as it is and then have to come out here and visit and find out if there’s more damage or something was stolen. That is just kind of heartbreaking to the family and I hate to see that happen to anybody,” said Misner.
The victims were apparently murdered over a stolen purse.
One man has been sentenced to 65 years in prison for the murders. The other suspect will go on trial this summer.