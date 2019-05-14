



Broncos Hall of Fame running back Floyd Little joined CBS4 sports anchor Michael Spencer for Xfinity Monday Live on Monday.

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4) – Floyd Little, who was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2010, is excited to have Broncos owner Pat Bowlen and former Broncos cornerback Champ Bailey join him in Canton.

“Pat Bowlen was very special,” said Little. “Even though I never had a chance to play for him, he had the upmost respect for me. He has been something special. … He was one of us.”

Bowlen and Bailey will be the sixth and seventh members of the Broncos organization to be enshrined in the Hall, but Little thinks there should be more.

“They’re trying to catch up. They really disrespected us for a long long time,” said Little. “They’re going to have to put two a year in to catch up to where we belong, so I expect next year we’ll have another Hall of Famer.”

Little, who is listed at 5-foot-10 and 196 pounds, faced critics his entire career who said he was too small to make it in the NFL. He said that when he watches running back Phillip Lindsay he sees comparisons in his game and style.

“If you see a small running back playing in the National Football League he’s got some skill. He reminds me of me, he’s got some skill,” Little said of Lindsay.

Little, who currently resides in Las Vegas, will be in Denver this weekend to receive an honorary J.D. and the Distinguished Alumni Award from the University of Denver, where he earned his Master’s degree in judicial administration in 1975.

“They can’t take that away from you,” Little said of a good education. “Once you get educated they can’t ever take that away from you. The things you do, the things you learn, and how far you go in life (are because of) education. It’s the greatest thing you can have.”

Little has also partnered with Friday Night Spectacular, a marketing, fundraising company which aims to provide financial options for booster clubs to become profit centers and will also help provide internship for high school students.

“We are dedicated to helping the youth in our community. This is an opportunity to bring the community, and the schools and business together for a common purpose and to benefit our youth.”

LINK: fridaynightspectacular.com