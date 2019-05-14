  • CBS4On Air

ARAPAHOE BASIN, Colo. (CBS4)– Forget about the pool, grab your sticks and head to the high country. Arapahoe Basin is extending their ski-snowboard season.

A-Basin announced that they are extending their season on Tuesday. The means the ski area will be open seven days a week until June 2, and then will stay open for weekends June 7, 8, 9.

(credit: Arapahoe Basin/Ian Zimmer)

If conditions are still good after that, A-Basin may be open for additional weekends after that.

Right now the ski area says they area 82% open with everything from beginner to expert trails available.

Breckenridge is the other ski area still open in Colorado. They hope to be open through Memorial Day weekend.

