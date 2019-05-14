  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:911 Service, Bennett News, Deer Trail News

BENNETT, Colo. (CBS4)– People living along Interstate 70, east of Bennett to Deer Trail, are having some issues with 911 service. Those who wish to dial 911 from a landline won’t be able to reach emergency dispatch on Tuesday morning.

(credit: CBS)

Those emergency services can still be reached by dialing 911 from a cell phone. Construction crews cut a fiber line that knocked out 911 landline service.

Those who only have a landline and need to call for emergency help can call 303-795-4711 until the fiber line has been repaired.

All emergency services from a cell phone still work. It’s unclear when 911 landline services will be restored.

