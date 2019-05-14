Comments
BENNETT, Colo. (CBS4)– People living along Interstate 70, east of Bennett to Deer Trail, are having some issues with 911 service. Those who wish to dial 911 from a landline won’t be able to reach emergency dispatch on Tuesday morning.
Those emergency services can still be reached by dialing 911 from a cell phone. Construction crews cut a fiber line that knocked out 911 landline service.
Those who only have a landline and need to call for emergency help can call 303-795-4711 until the fiber line has been repaired.
All emergency services from a cell phone still work. It’s unclear when 911 landline services will be restored.