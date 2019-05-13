Comments
HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. (CBS4) – Vitalant and UCHealth in Highlands Ranch organized a blood drive to support the STEM School Highlands Ranch. A shooting erupted at the school nearly a week ago, killing one student and injuring eight others.
The Everyday Heroes blood drive will be Wednesday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the Northridge Rec Center at 8800 S. Broadway in Highlands Ranch.
Appointments are suggested by calling 303-363-2300 or visiting the online site.