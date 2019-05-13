DENVER (CBS4) – Gov. Jared Polis visited a preschool in Denver on Monday to sing a bill into law which will keep as many kids from getting suspended or expelled.
The new law gets rid of suspensions and expulsions of students from preschool through 2nd grade. Polis says the new law will make sure all Coloradans succeed.
That’s because studies show most kids who are suspended or expelled at a young age are boys, children of color or kids with disabilities.
“We know how hard it is when those young kids are out of school, they are at much greater risk of falling further and further behind,” said Polis.
The law does include exemptions for the most extreme cases such as a child having a dangerous weapon, uses a controlled substance or does anything that could put others in danger.