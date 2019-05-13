JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– A school in Jefferson County provides a differentiated learning environment, and for one day, that school turned into an adventure park for students. It’s all part of Sobesky Academy’s “Adventure Day” which brings kayaking, mountain climbing, and biking, among other activities, to the school.

“I think it’s great,” said Dante, a student at the school. “It seems like it’s turning out good for a lot of students.”

Sobesky Academy provides a supportive and therapeutic learning environment for kids with emotional needs, or those who have previously had challenging experiences in school.

“Often many of them are impacted by significant mental health needs and adverse life experiences so we offer small class sizes, supportive staff and really unique ways to feel successful at school,” explained Kelly Smith, the school counselor at Sobesky Academy.

Adventure Day gives students the opportunity to try new activities that they may not otherwise have the chance to try. It also allows kids to get out of the classroom and explore new ways to learn.

“I think it’s important because everyone learns and everyone needs a different experience in their life,” Dante said. “So it helps improve our skills and what to prepare for next.”

Smith said this event is part of their MyPath Program, which works to keep kids engaged in school and on track to graduate. She said that program and Adventure Day is made possible because of a grant from the Colorado Department of Education.

Smith added that giving students the chance to try these outdoor sports allows them to have fun, and also learn a bit about themselves through the process.

“They don’t often get a chance to try things in a safe way so we are here to support them and challenge by choice,” she said.

There was also a robotics competition, reptiles, and an obstacle course for kids to explore.