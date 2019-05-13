Filed Under:Denver News, Denver Police, Evans Avenue, PT's Showclub, Ryan Ashland


DENVER (CBS4)– Murder charges have been filed against a man who was arrested after an attack outside PT’s Show Club. Ryan Ashland is accused of beating a man to death with a baseball bat outside the club last month.

Ashland is facing 12 counts, including first-degree murder, burglary and assault. He allegedly attacked four people with a baseball bat, including a dancer at the club and a man who tried to help the woman.

Police tased Ashland after he refused to comply with their commands. He is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

Investigators say they still don’t have a motive for the attack.

