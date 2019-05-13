Comments
DENVER (CBS4)– Murder charges have been filed against a man who was arrested after an attack outside PT’s Show Club. Ryan Ashland is accused of beating a man to death with a baseball bat outside the club last month.
Investigators say they still don’t have a motive for the attack.
Ashland is facing 12 counts, including first-degree murder, burglary and assault. He allegedly attacked four people with a baseball bat, including a dancer at the club and a man who tried to help the woman.
Police tased Ashland after he refused to comply with their commands. He is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.
